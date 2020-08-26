Report: Daniel Craig’s Father Dies At Age 77 After Losing Battle With Liver Cancer

Daniel Craig’s father Tim has reportedly passed away at age 77.

According to Cheshire Live, Tim died Thursday of last week after losing his battle with liver cancer.

The “James Bond” actor is said to have been with his father when he passed away, alongside his sister Kirsty and half-brother Harry.

Tim was the director of a recruitment company in his wife’s name, Kirsty Craig Associates, based in Chester.

A rep for Craig told ET Canada they will not be issuing a statement.

Both Craig and his father tended to keep their private lives on the down low despite the star’s worldwide success.

Tim previously told the Chester Chronicle: “He doesn’t talk about me and I don’t talk about him, but naturally I am extremely proud of him as he is a very fine actor.”