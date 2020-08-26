Mariah Carey Was Emphasizing Hand Sanitizer Use Back In 2010

Mariah Carey has been on her sanitation game since before COVID-19 was a thing.

A viral 2010 clip is circulating online amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. The footage was taken from a Carey concert in 2010 – part way through her show, Carey makes an abrupt speech about the importance of clean hands.

The way Mariah Carey was so ahead of her time when she said this in 2010 pic.twitter.com/V6wJoj3uiN — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) August 25, 2020

“When you’re around so many people and what not, there are germs,” Carey explained. “You know, not everyone uses hand sanitizer. I ain’t mentioning no names but just pick up a bottle. It’s at your nearest store, it’s not that deep.”

See fan reaction to the video.

someone make mariah the president, maybe then covid would have been prevented better 🤷🏻‍♀️ @MariahCarey americas waiting for u ❤️ — gwen 🥺🦋💕✨ #SaveTheDay (@diorwmydiamonds) August 26, 2020

Always ahead of her time.. — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) August 25, 2020

We've been knew she's a future traveller. — ✨Criss✨ (@BelieveinLambs) August 26, 2020

A legend. Truly. — jake (@fakejender) August 25, 2020