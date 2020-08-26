Mariah Carey Was Emphasizing Hand Sanitizer Use Back In 2010

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Mariah Carey. Photo: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File
Mariah Carey. Photo: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File

Mariah Carey has been on her sanitation game since before COVID-19 was a thing.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Releases ‘Save The Day’ Featuring Lauryn Hill

A viral 2010 clip is circulating online amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. The footage was taken from a Carey concert in 2010 – part way through her show, Carey makes an abrupt speech about the importance of clean hands.

“When you’re around so many people and what not, there are germs,” Carey explained. “You know, not everyone uses hand sanitizer. I ain’t mentioning no names but just pick up a bottle. It’s at your nearest store, it’s not that deep.”

RELATED: Mariah Carey Performs ‘Vision Of Love’

See fan reaction to the video.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP