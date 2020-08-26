You Are An Animated Katy Perry In First Person Music Video For ‘Never Really Over’

Katy Perry is giving you a glimpse into her animated life.

Perry released an animated music video for “Never Really Over” 14 months following the premiere of the original live-action visuals. The trippy new music video puts you in the shoes of an animated Perry in first person perspective.

Just cuz this song came out in May 2019 doesn't mean it's ever. really. over…🧡Here's NRO🍽 based on my ACTUAL experiences with dishes during quarantine…they were #NeverReallyOver😩yfm? https://t.co/xZrLHdh7NN TO WATCH THE NEW VID + PREORDER #SMILE COMING FRIYAY AT 12AM LOCAL pic.twitter.com/EtNYHmSLdq — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2020

“Just ’cause this song came out in May 2019 doesn’t mean it’s ever really over,” Perry tweeted on Wednesday. “Here’s ‘NRO’ based on my ACTUAL experiences with dishes during quarantine.”

“Never Really Over” is the opening track from Perry’s upcoming sixth studio Smile, which drops Friday, August 28.