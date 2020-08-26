Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest Are Returning To The ‘Live’ Studio Next Month

No more broadcasting from home or Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

People reports that starting in September, “Live With Kelly And Ryan” will be back to shooting in its New York studio.

The show has been operating virtually, with the hosts broadcasting remotely since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Ripa spent a large portion of her quarantine in the Caribbean with her family, where she filmed “Live With Kelly & Ryan” for months during the pandemic from their unknown Caribbean location. They are now home in New York City, where the co-host continues to shoot the show.

Season 33 of the show is set to debut on Sept. 7 with a Labour Day cookout special featuring Hilary Swank and Brett Eldredge and filmed outside.

Ripa and Seacrest will be back in the studio for the following day’s episode.

For the first month back, the show will heavily feature a selection of “at home” segments with how-to’s and other advice for viewers spending more time in the house.

Other celebrity guests slated to appear next month include John Leguizamo, Jessica Alba, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyra Banks, Bethenny Frankel and more.