Rihanna Answers 18 Questions From A$AP Rocky For Vogue Video

A$AP Rock has questions, and Rihanna has the answers.

In a new YouTube video for Vogue, the “Umbrella” singer submits to questioning from the rapper — who was rumoured to be her beau earlier this year — who asks her 18 questions.

And what did they talk about? Skin care mostly, dovetailing with Rocky serving as one of the faces repping RiRi’s new Fenty Skin line, introduced last month.

According to Rocky, who describes his skin type as “handsome,” figuring out how to properly take care of his skin didn’t come easily.

“I had to discover face cleansing and skin care all at the same time when I was a young buck in the shower,” he tells her. “You can’t wash your body with the same rag you wash your face with. I was lucky enough to be the type of guy that wants to wash my face.”

A flirty Rihanna responded by pointing out that men who take care of their skin is a turn-on.

“We enjoy men that take care of their skin, because it says a lot about how they’ll take care of themselves and the people around them,” she pointed out, adding that her own skin type “is just as complicated as men are.”

Meanwhile, both artists agree that the beauty and grooming industries need to up the game when it comes to servicing the needs of men.

“I wish there was more versatility,” Rocky said. “Everything is very old-fashioned and kinda stuck to the old blueprint.”

Rocky also impressed Rihanna with his interviewing skills when he asked her how she remains mentally and spiritually balanced.

“Being mentally and inspirationally aligned, I mean, it calls for two different sides of my brain and my spirit. Because one is a lot more logical,” she explained.

“One is love, like talking myself into whatever I wanna feel or whatever I wanna evoke. Inspirationally it’s me, what I’m pulling in. It’s like, what do I want to bring into my spirit? My mind, my logic, my being my ideas, my creative space. That’s where the inspiration goes,” she continued. “I want that to come in and in a way it comes in one way and it’s evoked through my art in another way and that could be inspiration for someone else in the future and so it’s kind of just those two things are kind of the yin and the yang and the core of who I am as an artist.”

Added Rihanna: “That’s a dope a** question. I never been asked that s**t, that’s weird. I love this question. I feel like I just found myself.”