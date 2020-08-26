Mitchell Tenpenny Debuts Emotional ‘Broken Up’ Music Video

Mitchell Tenpenny is getting real about breakups with his new music video for “Broken Up”.

The country crooner debuted the new visuals on Wednesday, putting the heartbreak anthem that has climbed the country music charts since its release front and centre with a real-life couple playing the roles of the main characters.

Director Justin Key used the couple to help adhere to COVID-19 regulations for film projects in Nashville.

“I think Justin nailed the raw emotions between the characters in the video,” said Tenpenny in a statement. “The tension in the fight scene is fierce, just like breakups can be. It’s a great three-minute film.”

“Broken Up” is the follow-up to Tenpenny’s debut single, “Drunk Me”.