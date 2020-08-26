Celebrities React As Milwaukee Bucks Boycott NBA Playoff Game In Wake Of Jacob Blake Shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice.

The action comes on the heels of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

In a statement, the NBA promises Game 5 will be rescheduled, “The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.”

The Milwaukee Bucks bench remains empty at the scheduled start of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Orlando Magic, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Ashley Landis / The Associated Press

“Myself and our players and our organization are very disturbed by what’s happening in Kenosha,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said earlier on Wednesday.

“It’s a great challenge to have an appreciation and a desire for change and something different and better in Kenosha and Milwaukee and Wisconsin and then go out and play a game.”

Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) August 26, 2020

The Magic, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven, first-round series, left the court when it was clear the Bucks were not going to play.

The Bucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following the boycott, celebs hit social media in reaction:

