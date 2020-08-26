Bella, Daughter Of Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman, Shares A Rare Selfie On Instagram

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella doesn’t seek the spotlight much, but she shared a rare selfie on Instagram this week.

“All that glitters is gold.. oh wait, it’s just another Instagram filter,” the 27-year-old wrote in the caption for the pic, in which she poses in front of a mirror while wearing a black cap.

Her Instagram page is primarily a showcase for her artwork, which adorns t-shirts, phone cases and other merch (available on her website).

However, she has occasionally posted photos of herself, including this one back in May.

She is the first of the ex-couple’s two children, adopted in 1992. Her brother, Connor, was adopted three years later.