Smash Mouth Receives Hate Mail After Performing At Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Smash Mouth garnered the band’s first headlines in a long while when the ’90s hitmakers performed at the recent Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

While performers such as ZZ Top, Willie Nelson and Lynyrd Skynyrd bailed from this year’s rally due to the worldwide pandemic, that didn’t prevent more than a quarter-million bikers from congregating at the event, with Smash Mouth performing at an event where neither face masks nor social distancing were in evidence.

Video taken during the show featured Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell telling the crowd, “F**k that COVID s**t!. Now we’re all here together tonight.”

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨 The Buffalo Chip is attracting hundreds, if not thousands, due to the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The media attention that Smash Mouth received was not good, and the band shared a photo of a hate letter received due to the performance at the rally, which included one of the band’s CDs broken into tiny pieces.

With more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in several different states directly attributable to the rally so far, the comments the band’s Instagram post garnered were brutal.

“What do you expect,” reads one comment, while another — who had seen the band four times in four different cities — admonished them for “a really bad — uncharacteristically, I believe — decision.”

Another commenter wrote, “You should be ashamed of yourselves for not putting the greater good for all above financial gain,” with a different comments insisting that the hate letter was “well deserved.”