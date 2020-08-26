Bette Midler Steps Back Comments Mocking Melania Trump: ‘She Still Can’t Speak English’

Bette Midler made a few snide Twitter remarks about the First Lady that didn’t go over too well with her followers.

During the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Midler was apparently watching Melania Trump’s speech.

“Oh, God,” she wrote, without referencing the First Lady by name. “She still can’t speak English.”

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Midler reiterated her mockery in a second tweet, adding, “Get that illegal alien off the stage!”

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Predictably enough, Midler was slammed by Trump supporters, but was also taken to task by her fans.

Have a lot of respect for #BetteMidler but this is wrong. As an immigrant to an English speaking, after 30 years a slight accent still persists. People who never have to speak a 2nd language on a daily basis have no idea how difficult this can be. We are not all linguists. — 💧clogwog (@clogwoginthongs) August 27, 2020

Bette! I love you but that was quite offensive. Please retract it. You are so much better than making fun of someone’s foreign language skills . I may not support the FLOTUS’s politics but I certainly felt your xenophobic insult in my multilingual soul. Let’s be better together. — Jennifer Hart (@lajenniferhart) August 26, 2020

Midler defended her tweet, claiming she was simply “giving them a taste of their own immigrant bashing medicine.”

Why not? Just giving them a taste of their own immigrant bashing medicine. I guess they’re not keen. https://t.co/yAuMjgxqiH — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Midler later walked back her tweet after “all hell has broken loose.” She issued an apology of sorts, admitting she “was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up [of] people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always.”