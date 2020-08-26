Bette Midler Steps Back Comments Mocking Melania Trump: ‘She Still Can’t Speak English’

By Brent Furdyk.

Bette Midler. Photo: CPImages
Bette Midler made a few snide Twitter remarks about the First Lady that didn’t go over too well with her followers.

During the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Midler was apparently watching Melania Trump’s speech.

“Oh, God,” she wrote, without referencing the First Lady by name. “She still can’t speak English.”

Midler reiterated her mockery in a second tweet, adding, “Get that illegal alien off the stage!”

Predictably enough, Midler was slammed by Trump supporters, but was also taken to task by her fans.

Midler defended her tweet, claiming she was simply “giving them a taste of their own immigrant bashing medicine.”

Midler later walked back her tweet after “all hell has broken loose.” She issued an apology of sorts, admitting she “was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up [of] people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always.”

