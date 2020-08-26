Mel B Reveals The Spice Girls Were Never Harassed Because Men ‘Were Petrified Of Us’

The Spice Girls are among the few women in the entertainment industry who haven’t come forward with #MeToo stories, and Mel B is revealing that there’s a reason for that.

As the Daily Mail reports, the erstwhile Scary Spice was interviewed for the “Table Manners” podcast and explained why she and fellow band mates weren’t the targets of sexual harassment.

“I get asked quite a lot about the #MeToo movement within the music industry and if I ever experienced anything,” she added.

“And I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ No one would come near the Spice Girls because they were petrified of us,” she continued.

“You knew if you messed with one of them you’d have to deal with the other four,” she said, “so we always had backup.”

However, she pointed out that while they may have headed off harassment, the Spice Girls experienced more than their fair share of sexism.

“We started talking about Girl Power because we experienced sexism in the industry,” Mel explained.

“We were just five girls, we wanted to be famous, we wanted to be pop stars,” she said. “Quite quickly we were being told: ‘Girl bands don’t sell records, you can’t be on the front cover of magazines because girls buy records by boys.'”

Rather than deter them, that wound up making the group even more determined.

‘We were like: ‘Seriously, don’t say that to the Spice Girls’ — that’s a red rag to a bull,” she declared.