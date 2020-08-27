Tracee Ellis Ross Discusses NBA Boycott And Jacob Blake Shooting: ‘If We All Don’t Stand Up, It Won’t Change’

Tracee Ellis Ross spoke out about the shooting of Jacob Blake during an appearance on Wednesday’s “The Late Late Show”.

Ross was asked by James Corden about NBA players choosing to boycott their playoff games Wednesday to protest systemic racism and police violence.

The protests came after Blake, a Black 29-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Ross said of the players, “I say bravo,” adding it wasn’t just in response to Blake, “it’s the history of this and the fact that it is enough.”

“This is a moment for the collective voice of all of us saying it’s enough,” Ross shared.

The “Black-ish” actress continued, “That change requires all of us collectively to use our voices, our hands. Voting is a part of it, protesting is a part of it, being clear about the systemic change that we want to occur is part of it, we all have a part in this and it can’t just be one person or the other.”

“Jacob is your brother as he is my brother, we cannot keep the disregard for human life, or Black humanity, Black bodies, Black life to be brutalized and violently disregarded in that way and if we all don’t stand up, it won’t change,” she added.

