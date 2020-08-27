Trevor Noah Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Trolling Trump

“The Daily Show” is taking ‘Trump trolling’ to another level.

On Thursday, host Trevor Noah and his show took out full-page ads in major newspapers the New York Times, Washington Post, and the Los Angeles Times.

The ads present “The Daily Show” team as a law firm—Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons, Presidential Attorneys—pitching legal services for a “soon-to-be ex-president.”

Photo: The Daily Show

Are you “about to lose legal immunity?” the ad asks. “Has your lawyer gone to jail? Call the very fine people on YOUR side.”

The ad states that Noah’s firm can defend their client against “corruption, mega-corruption, shady rich guy tax stuff” and more.

“We’ll get you off …And you won’t even have to pay us $130,000,” the ad states, referencing Trump’s $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

And for good measure, the ad makes clear, “¡NO HABLA ESPAÑOL!”

Back in December, “The Daily Show” placed another ad in the Washington Post, trolling Trump over his impeachment.