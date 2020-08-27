Elton John Says That Most Modern Hits On The Charts Are ‘Not Real Songs’

Elton John has a few things to stay about the state of modern songwriting.

In a new interview with BBC Radio 6 Music, the iconic musician disclosed his admiration for recent hitmakers Father John Misty and Conan Gray.

“(Misty) reminds me a little bit of me the way he writes songs,” John said according to NME. “Conan’s from America and he’s the only person in the American Spotify Top 50 to actually write the song without anybody else.”

John continued, “Everybody else there’s four or five writers on (a track). You look at most of the records in the charts – they’re not real songs. They’re bits and pieces and it’s nice to hear someone write a proper song.

“I like people who write songs. And there’s plenty of people that do but a lot of them don’t get played on the radio because they’re too sophisticated and we get songs made by a computer all the time and I’m not interested in that.”

John was also asked about whether he plans to continue his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour once the pandemic is over.

”Oh, of course, I’m going straight out there again. When and where, I don’t know. I mean, I know where – but I don’t know when. I’ll definitely be out there, yes,” he said.

”We were halfway through the tour and then you know, that was it and we’re on a hiatus and it’s like marking time but we’re no different to anybody else.

”And as hard as it is and as frustrating as it is for me and the band, it’s much more frustrating for the people who are in the crew, who depend on their livelihoods for working like that and for people at the venues and you know it just rolls, trickles down to people who do the catering – everybody’s affected by it and unfortunately we’re going to be the last people to go back to work because we play in large venues,” he said.