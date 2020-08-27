BTS’ Jungkook Breaks Huge TikTok Record Despite Not Having An Account

BTS’ Jungkook is breaking records on TikTok without even having an account.

The K-pop star, 22, has nabbed over 15.6 billion views on the social media site through the use of his hashtag, Metro reported.

BTS do have a group account though, with a whopping 18 million followers.

Jungkook just beat Indian film star Salman Khan, who has amassed 15.5 billion views.

BTS recently released their latest single “Dynamite”, breaking more records as their music video was watched an incredible 101.1 million times in just 24 hours.

“Recording this song was really fun, and like Jin said, we’re going through difficult times so we tried to have more fun working on this song,” BTS member RM said in an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music. “We made this song in hopes of giving energy to the listeners.”