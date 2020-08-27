AJ McLean Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast, Nick Carter Reacts

AJ McLean is about to rock bodies on “Dancing with the Stars”.

McLean, 42, made the announcement on Thursday’s episode of “Good Morning America”. The singer said his daughters — Ava Jaymes McLean, 7, and Lyric Dean McLean, 7 — are especially excited.

RELATED: ‘DWTS’ Season 29 Rumoured Cast Includes Carole Baskin

“They are stoked–especially my oldest,” he said. “She’s been doing competitive dance now for the last two years and my youngest is obviously trying to follow in her big sis’s footsteps, so they’re both just elated. It’s going to be awesome for them to watch Daddy cutting a jig on TV.”

He will be joined by “The Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe on season 29 of “DWTS”. McLean received words of encouragement from fellow Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe Feels ‘Ready To Dance’ Ahead Of ‘DWTS’ Debut

We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you! pic.twitter.com/D7K7SY1F1D — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) August 27, 2020

“If there’s anybody that can get the Mirrorball, it’s definitely you,” Carter said in a video message.

The full celebrity cast reveal will take place on the Sept. 2 episode of “Good Morning America”. Season 29 of “DWTS” premieres Sept. 14.