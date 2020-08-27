AJ McLean Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast, Nick Carter Reacts

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

AJ McClean. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios
AJ McClean. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

AJ McLean is about to rock bodies on “Dancing with the Stars”.

McLean, 42, made the announcement on Thursday’s episode of “Good Morning America”. The singer said his daughters — Ava Jaymes McLean, 7, and Lyric Dean McLean, 7 — are especially excited.

RELATED: ‘DWTS’ Season 29 Rumoured Cast Includes Carole Baskin

“They are stoked–especially my oldest,” he said. “She’s been doing competitive dance now for the last two years and my youngest is obviously trying to follow in her big sis’s footsteps, so they’re both just elated. It’s going to be awesome for them to watch Daddy cutting a jig on TV.”

He will be joined by “The Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe on season 29 of “DWTS”. McLean received words of encouragement from fellow Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe Feels ‘Ready To Dance’ Ahead Of ‘DWTS’ Debut

“If there’s anybody that can get the Mirrorball, it’s definitely you,” Carter said in a video message.

The full celebrity cast reveal will take place on the Sept. 2 episode of “Good Morning America”. Season 29 of “DWTS” premieres Sept. 14.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP