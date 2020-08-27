‘Resident Evil’ TV Series On The Way To Netflix From ‘Supernatural’ Producer

Resident Evil is coming to TV.

The storied video game franchise is officially being adapted as a series for Netflix, reports Deadline.

Andrew Dabb, executive producer and co-showrunner on “Supernatural”, is writing and producing the new show.

Constantin Film, producer of the successful film franchise starring Milla Jovovich, is also behind the new TV project.

Netflix began developing a “Resident Evil” series in 2019, with plans to incorporate the franchise’s signature style of action and storytelling.

“Resident Evil is my favourite game of all time,” Dabb said. “I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first-ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world.”

Dabb also promised the return of fan-favourite characters and other easter eggs.

“For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.”

The survival horror video game series debuted in 1996, spawning the franchise. In 2002, the first “Resident Evil” film premiered, with five sequels following.