Twin Brothers Overwhelmed With Emotion Listening To Mariah Carey’s ‘We Belong Together’

Mariah Carey has these twins feeling some kind of way.

Popular twin brothers Fred and Tim Williams are hearing Carey’s “We Belong Together” for the first time. The YouTubers, known by their moniker TwinsTheNewTrend, sat down and checked out Carey’s Hot 100 chart-topper.

“Oh my gosh she makes me feel like I’m breaking up,” one brother said. “Mariah, you’re making me feel sad. I’m supposed to be happy. That voice makes you change moods. She has a mood-changer voice…That’s crazy. I feel bad for anybody who listens to this after a breakup.”

Carey dropped “We Belong Together” in 2005 from her 10th studio album The Emancipation of Mimi. The songstress also has twins of her own: nine-year-olds Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon.