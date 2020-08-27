Miley Cyrus Fans Edit Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato & More Into Her ‘Midnight Sky’ Music Video — See Singer’s Reaction

Miley Cyrus retweeted numerous versions of her “Midnight Sky” music video Wednesday as fans had some fun with the Reface App.

Social media users edited their faces, as well as other celebs’ faces over Cyrus’ to make it look like they were the ones wearing the sizzling Chanel black bodysuit and posing in the nude while belting out the catchy track.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Following And Unfollowing Ex-Nick Jonas On Instagram

Cyrus kicked things off by posting one of her godmother Dolly Parton, saying the 74-year-old looked better in the video than she did.

When your godmother @dollyparton looks better in your own video than you do. #midnightsky on #reface ! 👄 pic.twitter.com/6P1qX6xW9p — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 26, 2020

Fans then sent in edits of Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kristen Stewart, Blackpink’s Rosé, and many more.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Discusses Losing Her Virginity, Says Her First Sexual Experience Was With Two Girls

See some of the tweets below.

Sis-

Someone should morph you and kylie pic.twitter.com/liPHqo8xmI — there it is, M ☻︎ | KYLIE DISCO (@confide1555) August 26, 2020

miley x rosie from blackpinkpic.twitter.com/i2Spm4O7Db — 光 MIDNIGHT SKY (@cyrusftlovatx) August 26, 2020