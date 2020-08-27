Kelly Clarkson Wows With Whitney Houston ‘Exhale (Shoop Shoop)’ Cover

Breathe it in, Kelly Clarkson is back with a ballad.

Clarkson covers “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” by Whitney Houston on the latest segment of “Kellyoke”. The pop star absolutely crushes the high notes in the song, showing off her impressive vocals.

As always, she covers the song from home while her band records live from the set of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The song is from the soundtrack to the ‘90s romance movie “Waiting to Exhale” – an album the singer is a big fan of as she ends her cover with a quick review: “Ooh! Great soundtrack!”

Clarkson has covered a variety of songs since recording from home, including Aretha Franklin’s “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)” and Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Were Made For Walking”.