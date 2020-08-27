Kris Jenner Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks Missing Her Mom While In Quarantine During Virtual Family Lunch

Kris Jenner gets emotional as she speaks about missing her mom M.J. during lockdown in a new “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clip.

Kris hosts a virtual lunch for the famous family, including Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Kendall Jenner.

Kids Mason Disick and North West also make appearances.

“We’re at another week of quarantine,” Kris explains. “It’s gonna be a while until we get together for a big family dinner again, so I decided to have the whole family come together and do a video call. I think it’ll be really fun.”

“I feel like I’ve been in here for a year,” Khloe says, with Kris admitting she’s been having both “good days and bad days.”

“But it’s about just not being able to see you guys,” the momager shares. “I get really sad.”

“The whole thing is just hard,” Khloe adds. “It’s like, how long is this gonna go on for and what’s gonna happen?”

Kim then asks how their grandma M.J. is doing, as Kris responds: “She’s good, but you guys should FaceTime with her because she gets kind of lonely. I know you all do, but just don’t forget.”

Kris then gets emotional, recounting, “I took her for a little ride before they really shut everything down. We’d just drive around to some familiar spots.”

A teary-eyed Kris goes on, “It was good. I just miss her. I feel so bad because she’s lonely and she’s been in that apartment for, I don’t know, two months because of her fracture.

“The longer this goes, I’m feeling a sense of loss because I can’t be with her.”

“KUWTK” returns September 17 on E!