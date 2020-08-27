Blake Lively Can’t Get Enough Of Ryan Reynolds’ Arms

Blake Lively is thirsty for husband Ryan Reynolds.

Lively celebrated her 33rd birthday with her hunky Canadian husband on Wednesday. Reynolds, 43, presented Lively with a cake but the “A Simple Favor” actress could only focus on Reynolds’ bicep.

Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Instagram/Blake Lively

In a six-part series on Instagram Stories, Lively zoomed in more and more on Reynolds’ arm. She concluded the last snap with an apt, “Happy birthday to me.”

Lively and Reynolds met as co-stars on the set of 2010’s “Green Lantern”, perhaps the only positive takeaway Reynolds has from the film. They began dating in 2011 and tied the knot one year later. They have three daughters: James, Inez, and Betty.

Happy birthday, Blake!