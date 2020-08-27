Cardi B Talks ‘WAP’ Collaboration And Being ‘Frozen’ When She Met Beyoncé

Cardi B is riding high.

The rapper appeared on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” this week and shared how her hit collaboration “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion came together.

“Our stylists linked us up,” she said, admitting that both rappers were a “little shy.”

“They were like, ‘You guys got to get together. You girls got to link up.’ And I was like, ‘I know. You know I’m shy.’ And he was like, ‘You’ve got to get off that box and people need to get to know you.’ … And that’s exactly what we did. We linked up and we had a good time. … And then we started sending records to each other and she got on it and I was like, ‘Oh, man!’ … From there on we just worked hand in hand.”

Talking about how unexpected it is that a celebrity like her would be shy about meeting another celebrity, Cardi said, “Girls are like that. Especially me. When I meet any celebrity, big or small, I just — Oh my gosh! — want to hide.”

In fact, Cardi was rendered almost speechless the first time she met Beyoncé.

“I was so frozen that all I could remember was her eyes,” she said of the “Single Ladies” singer.