Pink Posts Loving Message For Husband Carey Hart After He Undergoes Surgery

Pink‘s husband, Carey Hart, is recovering after going under the knife. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her husband well after he underwent rotator cuff surgery.

Alongside a sweet message to the father of her children – Willow, 9, and Jameson, 3 – Pink shared a pic of a shirtless and mask-wearing Carey, 45, in a hospital bed post-surgery.

“My man baby. I love him so,” she captioned the pic of the BMX athlete. “Successful surgery and now, let the healing begin. #BionicMan #RotatorCuff #NurseRatchetWillSeeYouNow”

Carey’s procedure comes after Pink and Jameson faced a health battle of their own – COVID-19. The mother-son pair tested positive for the virus in March.

During an Instagram Live chat a few days after sharing her COVID-19 status, Pink said she’d “never prayed more” than when she and Jameson were battling the virus.

“He’s been really, really sick. It’s been really, really scary. It’s been really up and down, and I’ve been on Nebulizers for the first time in 30 years,” Pink shared, referring to her pre-existing asthma condition. “That’s been really scary for me.”

She expanded on their experience with the virus during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly thereafter.

“At one point when he started throwing up and saying he had chest pains and it hurt to breathe, that’s the point where you’re just kind of like, ‘OK, are we going to the hospital? What are we doing right now?'” she said. “Because this is the scariest thing I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life.”

