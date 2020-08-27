Trevor Noah Juxtaposes Jacob Blake With Kyle Rittenhouse: Why Do Police Decide ‘Some Threats Must Be Extinguished Immediately?’

“Why was Jacob Blake seen as a deadly threat for a theoretical gun, while this gunman, who had already shot people, was arrested the next day and treated like a human being whose life matters?”More on the police shooting of Jacob Blake & protests in Kenosha:

Trevor Noah is, unfortunately, not stunned by the manner in which Kenosha police handled Jacob Blake and Kyle Rittenhouse.

Blake was shot seven times in the back after allegedly attempting to de-escalate a domestic incident. Rittenhouse was arrested on charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Noah shared his thoughts on the near-fatal shooting of Blake at the hands of a Kenosha police officer.

“It really made me wonder why some people get shot seven times in the back while other people are treated like human beings and reasoned with and taken into custody with no bullets in their bodies?” Noah asked.

“Why is it that the police decide that some threats must be extinguished immediately, while other threats get the privilege of being diffused?” he continued.

The answer is obvious to Noah.

“I’m asking these as questions, but I feel like we know the answer,” Noah concluded on Wednesday. “The answer is that the gun doesn’t matter as much as who is holding the gun, because to some people, Black skin is the most threatening weapon of all.”