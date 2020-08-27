‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Star Carol Alt Opens Up About Harassment She Faced In The ’80s

Carol Alt has seen it all.

The 59-year-old former Sports Illustrated cover star was on “The Accutron Show” podcast with Bill McCuddy and opened up about the harassment she faced from men in the 1980s.

“There were a lot of not-nice people,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I had been stopped on the street many times, I was 18, and they would say OH MY GOD you look like a model, and offer me shoots, they asked me to come with them right then to their studio,” she said, adding that she knew even as a teenager that the men likely had bad intentions.

“The best advice my agency ever gave me was, ‘Have the person call us.’ If they are legit they will call and you get the job. If they are not legit, they will never call,” Alt said.

Alt also talked about the Hollywood casting couch, telling McCuddy, “I was always smart because if the agency sent you on an early morning to meet a producer, I always brought a girlfriend to stand outside the door.

“Funny enough I auditioned for Steven Spielberg in a hotel room but there were people there and I knew it was legitimate,” she said. “You have to protect yourself and kind of let them know, and say, ‘My friend is outside… can they come in? You do it innocently.”

Talking about the #MeToo movement, Alt said, “It’s a very touchy – I don’t mean to make light of it – a woman being seriously attacked, it’s nothing to laugh at. I don’t know what I would do if that happened to me and I marvel at the strength of some of these women who pick themselves up and go on and have a voice.

“I just find every single movement has grey areas too, the white, the black, the grey – we all live within one of these areas.”