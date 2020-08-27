‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Talks Chrishell Stause & Justin Hartley’s Split, Reveals Why She’s ‘Disappointed’ With Christine Quinn

“Selling Sunset” star Amanza Smith reveals why she’s “disappointed” in co-star Christine Quinn and opens up about Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s split in a new interview.

Smith says of Stause and Hartley’s shock divorce in a chat with “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef”, “Oh my gosh, we all were, I was in tears. We were all, just crazy because the night before she found out, she hosted this really beautiful charity event.

“And, you know, he had donated something for the silent auction and she got up and she gave this amazing speech and she thanked her husband and doted over him. He wasn’t there, but she was speaking so highly of a man we’re just always like, ‘Oh my God, they’re so cute. Like they’re just goals.'”

Smith also discusses the drama surrounding Quinn, referencing some comments she recently made in an interview with Page Six about Stause and Hartley’s divorce.

Smith says, “No, nobody knew. And you know, I’m a little bit disappointed because I read, I read an interview by one of our other castmates recently and it sounded as if she really knew anything about that relationship.

“And I have to tell you, that’s absolutely false. Nobody in the office knew. Nobody knew anything, if they went to therapy. No, none of that was ever even discussed. We knew nothing. It was Christine. And she said it, I don’t know what publication, but I remember I read it.”

“And I’m like, we didn’t know that. Nobody knew that. And if Chrishell were to tell anyone in the office about her marital therapy or whatever, that, which she didn’t, it 100 per cent wouldn’t have been Christine, and I like Christine but I was really disappointed to see that, ’cause we didn’t know c**p about it.”

Stause, who had been with Hartley for six years, two of which they were married, responded to the interview Quinn gave at the time: