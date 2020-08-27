Watch Anya Taylor-Joy School The Competition In ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Trailer

“Emma” star Anya Taylor-Joy puts the “master” in “chessmaster” in Netflix’s new series “The Queen’s Gambit”.

The short teaser shows off the intrigue of this drama set in the 1950s. It is adapted from Walter Tevis’s novel of the same name.

RELATED: ‘Resident Evil’ TV Series On The Way To Netflix From ‘Supernatural’ Producer

The series follows orphan Beth (Taylor-Joy) who rises through the male-dominated society of elite chess players as she copes with her inner demons with a burgeoning addiction to sedation drugs.

The seven-episode series is co-created, directed, and written by “Logan” writer Scott Frank who also serves as producer. Marielle Heller joins the cast as a lonely housewife who cares for Beth, Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays Beth’s arrogant rival Benny, and Bill Camp plays the janitor who introduces Beth to chess.

RELATED: Netflix Goes Behind The Scenes Of ‘The Witcher’ With New Documentary

Watch the trailer in the video above.

“The Queen’s Gambit” is set to stream on Netflix on October 23.