Dwyane Wade Reacts To NBA Boycotts: ‘Proud Of Our Players’

Dwyane Wade stands firmly with the Milwaukee Bucks and his fellow NBA stars.

RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross Discusses NBA Boycott And Jacob Blake Shooting

The often-outspoken Wade expressed his appreciation for players boycotting this year’s NBA playoffs in support of Jacob Blake and the Black Lives Matter movement:

RELATED: Commentator Kenny Smith Walks Off ‘NBA On TNT’

The Bucks boycotted Wednesday’s playoff game after Blake was shot multiple times in the back by a Wisconsin police officer. The remainder of the evening’s playoff games were postponed and the entire season is in jeopardy as players consider extending the protests.

The retired professional athlete founded the Wade’s World Foundation, which supports community-based organizations that promote education, health, and social skills for children in at-risk situations. He also engages in community outreach programs.