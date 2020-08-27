Olivia Culpo Opens Up About ‘Excruciatingly Painful’ Endometriosis Diagnosis

Olivia Culpo is getting real with fans about her battle with endometriosis.

The model, 28, shared her recent diagnosis of the condition on Instagram.

“I’ve never publicly said this before but I have endometriosis,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Aka the most excruciatingly painful cramps/periods. Anyone else reading this have Endo? No fun.”

RELATED: Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock & Jasmine Sanders Land Sports Illustrated’s 2020 Swimsuit Cover

Photo: Instagram/OliviaCulpo

After explaining that there is an option for surgery, Culpo says she’s not ready for that. For now, she’s using “lots of Midol, honestly,” to help with the pain.

RELATED: Olivia Culpo And Zedd Further Dating Rumours As The Two Are Spotted ‘Getting Cozy’ At Her Birthday

“The thing I’m gonna say about endometriosis that I just think is really important is if you are having very painful periods and you are not being diagnosed with what you think could be endometriosis, definitely do your research because if you don’t discover that you have this, it could get in the way of your fertility,” she continued. “You could have tissue growing in areas that you really shouldn’t have that would interfere with maybe getting pregnant someday, your eggs could be getting damaged.”

Adding, “Definitely go to your doctor if you have painful periods. Painful periods are not normal. You just want to make sure that everything is ok if you did want to get pregnant. You just never know. You don’t want to wait too late, so I want everyone to take that seriously.”

Culpo is one of the many famous faces who have gone public with their battles with endometriosis, including Lena Dunham, Halsey, Padma Lakshmi and more.