Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian & More Star In New Trailer For Netflix Home Improvement Show ‘Get Organized With The Home Edit’

Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, and more star in the new trailer for the Netflix home improvement show “Get Organized with The Home Edit”.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of the Home Edit, help numerous people get things back on track in their homes by helping arrange and tidy, completely transforming certain spaces.

A synopsis reads, “Over eight episodes, Shearer and Teplin conquer clutter with their unique brand of interior styling, practicality, and humour, dramatically transforming the lives of their featured clients.

“From their home state of Tennessee to New York and California, each episode dives into an organizational project for a celebrity and a civilian, while showcasing the influential duo’s unique form-meets-function approach providing inspiration to every aspirational organizer.”

Celebrity clients featured in the series also include Rachel Zoe, Marietta “Retta” Sirleaf, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jordana Brewster, and Kane & Katelyn Brown.

The upcoming show is executive-produced by Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon, Charlotte Koh, and Cynthia Stockhammer; and Critical Content’s Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, and Jon Beyer; Molly Sims; along with showrunner Tess Gamboa Meyers.

“Get Organized with The Home Edit” launches September 9 on Netflix.