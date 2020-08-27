Rosie O’Donnell Says She Has ‘Compassion’ For Ellen DeGeneres

Rosie O’Donnell feels for Ellen DeGeneres.

Appearing on the “Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best” podcast, the former daytime talk show host shared her opinion about the allegations of a toxic work environment at “The Ellen DeGeneres” show.

“You can’t fake your essence,” she said. “I have compassion, even though, you know, I hear the stories and I understand. I think she has some social awkwardness.”

O’Donnell added, “You know how Ellen surprises everyone? I’ve never done that show because I’m terrified she’s going to scare me and give me a heart attack.”

Talking about her own experience hosting a show, O’Donnell said, “[Hosting] wasn’t like anything close to real life. You know, you get mass adulation from the multitudes every day like a shot of heroin in your arm. You get people clapping at your very existence and then telling you how you altered their life, and it’s a lot to take in. And when I stepped away, I knew that this was all I could take.”