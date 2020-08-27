William Shatner Enlists Deep Purple’s Ritchie Blackmore For ‘The Thrill Is Gone’ Cover

William Shatner is getting his blues on with help from Deep Purple’s Ritchie Blackmore and the latter’s wife, Candice Night.

On Wednesday, the Canadian “Star Trek” icon released the latest song from his upcoming album, The Blues. Shatner covered “The Thrill Is Gone” with contributions from Blackmore and Night.

The tune was originally written by West Coast blues musician Roy Hawkins and Rick Darnell in 1951 and was later made famous by B.B. King in 1970.

Shatner’s upcoming album features a number of noteworthy collaborations, including Brad Paisley (“Sweet Home Chicago”), Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (“Smokestack Lightnin’”), Steve Cropper (“Route 66”) and Pat Travers (“I Put a Spell on You”).

The Blues is expected to drop on Oct. 2.