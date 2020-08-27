Katy Perry Goes Old School With Animated ‘Harleys In Hawaii’ Music Video

Katy Perry keeps churning out music videos to make you Smile.

Perry teased the black-and-white ’90s-inspired video on Thursday. It depicts an adorable 1920s love story in Hawaii: “Took my time capsule back to one of my favourite periods in animation and created a lil’ 1920s Hawaiian love story for you.”

Took my time capsule back to one of my favorite periods in animation and created a lil 1920s Hawaiian love story for you 🌺 https://t.co/xZrLHdh7NN #HarleysInHawaii #SMILE OUT MIDNIGHT FRIDAY YOUR TIME! pic.twitter.com/siD2G4J0L6 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 27, 2020

On Wednesday, Perry dropped a trippy first-person music video for “Never Really Over” that put viewers in the singer’s shoes.

Smile drops on Friday, August 28.

The original music video for “Harleys in Hawaii” was released on Oct. 16, 2019.