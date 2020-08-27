Ava DuVernay, Don Cheadle And More React To Megyn Kelly’s Controversial Jacob Blake Shooting Comments

Megyn Kelly was slammed on Twitter on Thursday after sharing a Daily Mail article suggesting Jacob Blake had a knife when cops shot him in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Police shot Blake, a Black 29-year-old man, multiple times in the back in front of his kids on Sunday.

RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross Discusses NBA Boycott And Jacob Blake Shooting: ‘If We All Don’t Stand Up, It Won’t Change’

As Black Lives Matter protests erupted and athletes, including tennis and NBA players, chose to withdraw from games and competitions to take a stand, Kelly instead opted to post controversial comments on social media. She tweeted: “Jacob Blake was armed with a knife when cops shot him says Wisconsin AG.”

Jacob Blake was armed with a KNIFE when cops shot him says Wisconsin AG https://t.co/Q3xbwgUtfJ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 27, 2020

The host, who was famously fired from NBC over her controversial Blackface comments back in 2018, sparked online backlash over her post.

RELATED: LeBron James, Leslie Odom Jr. & More React As Protests Erupt After Wisconsin Police Shoot Jacob Blake Multiple Times

See some of the reaction below:

You’re so predictable that it’s slightly amusing. pic.twitter.com/ScmNsSQj7C — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 27, 2020

Megyn Kelly is like that white feminist you cant stand because she’s with you on fighting sexual violence and and harassment (cause it affects them) and then turns into Miss Becky when it’s time for justice for literally anyone else — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) August 27, 2020

They are lying ,he did not have a knife in his hand ,his children were in the back of his car ,stop spinning this ,it’s despicable . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 27, 2020

The knife was in the floorboard. He was not armed. Meanwhile Kyle Rittenhouse was armed with a rifle and the police gave him some water. https://t.co/vwtVwt1KIP — brittany packnett cunningham does not do remixes. (@MsPackyetti) August 27, 2020

This is false. Please delete this like NBC deleted your show — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) August 27, 2020

No, Megyn. The AG said #JacobBlake had a knife and it was in the car. So he wasn't armed with a knife. That implies it was in his hand or on his body. I actually heard the news conference. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) August 27, 2020

ET Canada has reached out to Kelly’s rep for comment.