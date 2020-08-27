Ava DuVernay, Don Cheadle And More React To Megyn Kelly’s Controversial Jacob Blake Shooting Comments

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Megyn Kelly was slammed on Twitter on Thursday after sharing a Daily Mail article suggesting Jacob Blake had a knife when cops shot him in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Police shot Blake, a Black 29-year-old man, multiple times in the back in front of his kids on Sunday.

As Black Lives Matter protests erupted and athletes, including tennis and NBA players, chose to withdraw from games and competitions to take a stand, Kelly instead opted to post controversial comments on social media. She tweeted: “Jacob Blake was armed with a knife when cops shot him says Wisconsin AG.”

The host, who was famously fired from NBC over her controversial Blackface comments back in 2018, sparked online backlash over her post.

See some of the reaction below:

ET Canada has reached out to Kelly’s rep for comment.

