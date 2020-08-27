The Cult is Back For More Horrific Fun In ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen’

Watch out, the babysitter is back.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the horror-comedy sequel “The Babysitter: Killer Queen”.

Photo: Netflix

Set two years after the events of the first film, Judah Lewis’ Cole once again has to face off against the forces of evil and the return of his old satanic cult enemies.

Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster and Helen Hong also star in the film.

Photo: TYLER GOLDEN/NETFLIX © 2020

Photo: TYLER GOLDEN/NETFLIX © 2020

Director McG is back as well, though original star Samara Weaving and writer Brian Duffield are not.

“The Babysitter: Killer Queen” hits Netflix on Sept. 10.