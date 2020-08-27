Kate Hudson Thinks She And Matthew McConaughey’s ‘How To Lose A Guy’ Characters Would Not Survive Quarantine Together

First the love fern, now Andie Anderson and Benjamin Berry.

In a new interview with Elle, Kate Hudson, who starred as the fabulous magazine writer in 2003’s “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days”, admitted her character (Andie) and Matthew McConaughey’s (Benjamin) would probably not survive quarantine life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together,” she explained. “It’s actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids.”

Adding, “We’re probably miserable right now!”

Despite the sad ending to a fan-favourite rom-com, Hudson does have high hopes for Andie.

“But I think Andie Anderson is ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job,” she said. “I loved what we created with that movie. And she found love that would support her ambitions. Andie would probably be running something at this point.”

Hudson and McConaughey recently headed down memory lane recently on #TakeYourPlantForAWalkDay.

“Heard it was #TakeYourPlantForAWalkDay,” Hudson captioned a clip of the film’s infamous “love fern” scene. “So, clearly I thought of one of my favourite co-stars… #TheLoveFern 🌿.”

And McConaughey got in on the fun, writing, “Hate to see you leave, but love to watch you go.”

He added, “#ThatDamnFern.”

But that special moment on social media reminded Hudson of the good days of filming, “It was a very different time of making movies.”

She explained, “People like me and Matthew, I feel like we were the last class of actors that really experienced the old school Hollywood process of making movies. It was a special time. Like Matthew and I, we were together for four months on ‘How To Lose A Guy’, and then ‘Fool’s Gold’, it was a six-month shoot. We don’t really have any movies like that anymore, unless it’s a Marvel movie or something.”

Read more from Hudson here.