Jimmy Stewart’s Family Rejects Trump Comparison To ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

The daughter of Hollywood Legend Jimmy Stewart, Kelly Stewart Harcourt, denounces the comparison of Donald Trump to the “It’s A Wonderful Life” lead.

In a letter to The New York Times on Wednesday, Harcourt calls the analogy “the height of hypocrisy and dishonesty,” citing the film’s themes of “decency, compassion, sacrifice, and a fight against corruption.”

In today’s print edition of the New York Times, a letter to the editor from Jimmy Stewart’s daughter, Kelly Stewart Harcourt. Paper crumpled by an enthusiastic ⁦@SenSherrodBrown⁩ waving it in the air as he delivered it to me first thing this morning. pic.twitter.com/iHs7UE0ZaF — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) August 27, 2020

At the Republic National Convention (RNC), a Californian businesswoman credited Trump with saving her life for signing the “Right to Try” law in 2018 and compared him to George Bailey, the compassionate protagonist in the 1946 film “It’s A Wonderful Life”. Stewart famously played the role of Bailey.