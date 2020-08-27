Prince Harry Says ‘Rising Phoenix’ Documentary Is A Story ‘The World Needs Right Now’

Prince Harry is fully behind Netflix’s new documentary “Rising Phoenix”.

The film explores the origins of the Paralympic Games and was planned in conjunction with the 2020 Games in Tokyo, which were delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Change The Title Of Sussex Royal

“Rising Phoenix is a story that the world needs right now,” Harry told People. “We are confronted by the true power of the human spirit and the sheer strength of mind to overcome and achieve what most would deem impossible.”

“It proves that sport is much more than a physical skill, it is purpose and drive, community and camaraderie, ambition and self-worth,” he added. “These athletes are not only a credit to their countries and to their sport, they are also a true testament to human endeavour and the epitome of resilience.”

Tatyana McFadden, who stars in the film, touched on the impact Harry’s involvement in the project has on the film.

“Having Prince Harry’s support is incredible,” McFadden told ET Canada. “We really need a person like that to really push the film. He has great involvement with the Invictus games and really transformed that. He believed the power of sport can normalize life for people with disabilities.”

RELATED: DaBaby Tops Spotify’s Summer Songs With ‘Rockstar’

“He started with the Wounded Warriors and now moving onto this Paralympic project,” she continued. “He believes in the film which is so honouring and exciting. He is a great advocate and a wonderful person.”

“Rising Phoenix” premiered August 26 on Netflix.