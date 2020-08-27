Michael Crichton’s ‘Sphere’ Is Being Adapted For TV At HBO

HBO is going all in on Michael Crichton.

Entertainment Weekly reported Thursday that HBO is developing a new series based on the author’s 1987 novel Sphere.

The book tells the story of a group of scientists who discover a mysterious spacecraft deep underwater.

The series hails from showrunner Denise Thé, who previously worked as an executive producer on HBO’s “Westworld”, which was also based on a film by Crichton.

“‘Sphere’ plunges us one thousand feet into the ocean, where a group of scientists confronts the surreal, beautiful, and deadly mysteries of the universe, only to find the people closest to us may prove to be the most alien,” the series description reads.

Sphere was previously adapted as a film in 1998 starring Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone and Samuel L. Jackson, though the movie struggled at the box office.

“Westworld” producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are also behind the new “Sphere” series, along with executive producers Athena Wickham, Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell.