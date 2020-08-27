Alicia Silverstone Reveals Her ‘Clueless’ Yellow Plaid Suit Was Almost Blue And Red

Alicia Silverstone is looking back on that famous yellow plaid suit from “Clueless”, 25 years after the iconic film hit theatres.

The actress sat down with Vogue and opened up about how the legendary costumes came about for the 1995 flick, revealing that the suit was almost blue and red.

“Before ‘Clueless’, I didn’t have any interest or understanding about fashion,” Silverstone said to Vogue. “The clothes are the star of the film – or at least the costar!”

“In the early ’90s, fashion was heavily influenced by Nirvana and Kurt Cobain,” she explained. “It’s a nod to a school girl uniform, but in an elevated, chic, very high-fashion way. And it’s so absurd. Immediately you’re transformed and you know the world that you’re in, because that’s not how kids dress to go to school.”

But according to Silverstone, the standout look was almost a little different.

“There were three options for this opening scene: a blue version, a red version, and a yellow version,” she revealed. “Amy and Mona chose the yellow one because they felt it was the most appropriate for the scene.”

Thankfully, the wardrobe department ultimately decided on the yellow suit and the look remains a classic and is recreated annually on the spookiest night of the year.

“Every single Halloween, I get pictures sent to me, and they’re always in the yellow plaid outfit,” Silverstone added.