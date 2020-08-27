Canadian Typewriter Repairman Is Surprised With A Heartfelt Letter From Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks surprised a typewriter repairman in Canada with a personal letter.

Saskatoon resident Thom Cholowski wrote a note to Hanks thanking him for advocating for typewriters as a “celebrity face.” The actor is vocal about his love for the old school machines, even featuring in the 2016 documentary “California Typewriter”.

Cholowski didn’t expect the actor to write back however, and with a typewritten letter no less.

“I was shocked, surprised,” he told CBC. “It was a very personal letter and, yeah, I was very humbled.”

RELATED: Bryan Cranston Reflects On COVID-19 Diagnosis, Hanging Out With Tom Hanks

This arrived in the mail today. Praise from Mr. Tom Hanks. I’m honoured and speechless, what a class act. ☺️Rebel… Posted by Thom Cholowski on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The letter reads: “What a privilege it is to type a letter to Western Canada’s premiere typewriter repairman – a fellow who is doing God’s Labor. How does it feel to be so ‘en vogue’? I hope it’s all autographs and sunglasses and outs in line.”

Hanks also promises to send Cholowski a typewriter for him to fix up and to pay his shop a visit the next time he is in the country.

RELATED: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens

“I loved getting your letter. Thank you for reaching out…” the letter concludes.