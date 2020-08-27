Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr. Battle A Monster Beyond A Screen In First Look At ‘Come Play’

Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr. play parents fighting their son’s demon in the new horror “Come Play”.

Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a youngster obsessed with his tablet and smartphone, struggling to make friends.

But when a mysterious creature uses Oliver and devices to break into our world, the family is fighting to save themselves from the monster beyond the screen.

RELATED: Gillian Jacobs’ Work Trip Goes Off The Rails In Trailer For New Netflix Comedy ‘Ibiza’

Photo: The Picture Company for Amblin Partners

Photo: The Picture Company for Amblin Partners

Photo: The Picture Company for Amblin Partners

RELATED: ‘Community’ Star Gillian Jacobs Set To Become One Of The ‘Girls’

Jacob Chase directed the upcoming feature.

“Come Play” hits big screens just in time for Halloween on Oct. 30.