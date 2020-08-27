‘RHONJ’ Star Danielle Staub Goes After Andy Cohen: ‘Is Andy Ready For His Son To Know Who He Is?’

Danielle Staub is taking personal digs at Andy Cohen, a decision she believes is warranted.

Staub, 58, posted on Instagram while promoting her “Absolutely Danielle” podcast.

“I am no longer forced to walk into the Lions Den! Andy kept me In the dark long enough! He has taken what’s mine and given it to others!” Staub claimed. “Now that you are a parent I’d hoped you would see some of the pain you caused my family, even when I left the show to protect my young children, you mocked me repeatedly defaming me and yet I still continued to give you over a decade to do right by me and mine!” she continued. “Now it’s time you understand that ‘for every action there is a reaction.'”

“Is Andy ready for his son to know who he is?” she asked. “Because the Andy I know would hit up Grindr and go on three or four Grindr dates an evening…. And these are people who are pretty reputable sources, I just don’t, I don’t even want to talk about the drugs and the partying, not now anyway, but we can get back to that… I can accuse him all I want and I’m not talking about marijuana. I’m not talking about legalizing.”

The “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” star accused Cohen of knowingly keeping her down and sabotaging her.

“You must’ve seen this coming and YOU know you were wrong, yet you continued, ” she asserted. “So for all the times you held me down and picked me apart instead of building me up and standing with me, for all the times you made me stand alone, ‘kept me in the dark,’ may you tread lightly in your own darkness. ‘For letting me be the last to know’ may you learn to do better.”

“May you and yours never experience the pain you’ve caused my children and I. Take it or leave it, but my advice is you should lead by example because many have put you on a pedestal they watch you and wait for you to lead, where they may follow,” Staub added. “And follow they have… they follow your lead and mirror your behaviour. I should know because the way you’ve treated me is duplicated and reflected by your fans.”

Staub assured she tried to take a more peaceful route to a resolution before her online thunderstorm.

“I’ve been waiting for you to revere me, I’ve even gone as far as to ask you to be kinder and more gentle with me but it fell on deaf ears,” Staub concluded. “No more waiting or asking, I have no hate no more respect I don’t honour you and I won’t defend you. But I will advise: ‘Be careful who’s toes you step on today because they may be attached to the a** you have to kiss tomorrow.’”