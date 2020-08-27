Tyler Posey Shares Support For Trans Community After Attack On YouTuber Eden The Doll

Tyler Posey is speaking out after trans YouTube personality Eden the Doll and some friends were the victims of a brutal hate-crime attack in Hollywood earlier this month.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Carlton Callway for the attack, with video of the incident captured by bystanders — who were criticized for mocking the women instead of helping them defend themselves.

The former “Teen Wolf” star took to Instagram, where he shared a video pledging his support for the trans community.Posey slammed Callway, blasting him as “f**kking self conscious” and a “little p***y” in his remarks.

“I don’t care to say it, but I’ve been with trans women before, I’m confident with my sexuality, I love everybody,” Posey declated. “I don’t give a s**t what anyone thinks about me. I’m not making this about me, it just really pisses me off.”

Posey also hoped that “maybe my share will help people get the f**k over whatever they’re holding onto about, I don’t even know.”

He added: “I know a lot of people look up to me, a lot of men look up to me and I’m letting you know right now, what makes you a man is not the bulls**t act that the people filming or attacking these women, that does not make you a man. It makes you a coward.”

Eden thanked Posey for his post, re-sharing it on Instagram Stories and writing, “More men like this. More celebrities like this. If more of you (THERES A LOT OF YOU) spoke up about being with us we wouldn’t be here right now.”

Earlier this week, Eden shared a video in which she receives a phone call informing her that the District Attorney was rejecting the case, sending it back to the LAPD for further investigation.

“THIS IS YOUR AMERICA. Our lives DO NOT MATTER to them,” wrote the outraged YouTuber.

“I’d like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for supporting and campaigning and loving my friends and I during the hardest week of our lives,” she added. “I wish I had good news. I wish I could say all of this made a difference. I wish our sacrifice meant something. I don’t know what direction this will go but I know God is watching over us and he’s proud of us regardless.”