Daisy Ridley Admits Struggling To Get Work After ‘Star Wars’

Daisy Ridley feared no one wanted to employ her after finishing up work on “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

"Weirdly, at the beginning of the year nothing was coming through," she explained. "I was like, 'Aww! No one wants to employ me.'" Despite auditioning for "loads of things," the British-star wasn't successful in nabbing any parts.

“I had that moment of ‘Oh my god!’ and then just thought ‘everything in its right time,'” she remembers.

Thankfully for Ridley “things started picking up” again by early March.

“When the film was released, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was such a huge chapter,” she continued. “Obviously now it’s really nice to be working, but not having much [at the time] I feel like I processed the last five years. To be forced to slow down, it was good mentally for me because [‘Star Wars’ was] a big thing in my life.”

The 28-year-old is now lending her voice to a video game character in one of her first major projects since “Star Wars”.

Ridley joins actor James McAvoy in the hotly anticipated “Twelve Minutes”, which will be available later this year on Xbox and PC.