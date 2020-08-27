Jillian Harris Opens Up About Her Mom’s Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

Jillian Harris watched her mother struggle with bipolar disorder for much of her life, and the former Bachelorette is opening up about what it’s like to watch a loved one battle mental illness.

“Ever since I can remember, my mom has struggled with bipolar,” the “Love It Or List It Vancouver” star, 40, wrote in a new Instagram post.

“My parents were always the hardest working most wonderful parents,” she added. “But watching my mama struggle over the last 30-something years has been so heartbreaking and something I’ve never been able to openly share with you until now,” she wrote on Instagram. “Mental health illnesses are one of the most complex and misunderstood illnesses out there. Unfortunately they still come with such a stigma which I’m hoping little by little we can help break down.”

She continued by sharing her hope “that this isn’t where the conversation ends. It’s important to take care of ourselves, take care of our brains, watch for signs when we are struggling…” Harris wrote. “It’s important for us to be OK to not be OK, it’s important for us to talk about mental health, it’s important for us to watch for signs of friends and family and people who may be struggling.”

Discussing her family’s “ups and downs,” she happily declared, “Today I am overjoyed and full of emotion to say that my mom has never been better…And God I hope it stays that way.”

She concluded her message by urging others who are “struggling with bipolar or depression” to “be patient, be kind with yourself… Do not give up. Even after struggling with this horrible disease for most of her life… My mom finally found something that worked… So I repeat… Do not give up. And what works for one person may not necessarily work for yourself. Get help, be patient. You’ve got this.”