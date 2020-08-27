Bono, Bob Dylan And More Celebs Pay Tribute To Former U.S. Leader In ‘Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President’ Documentary

Some of the biggest icons of the music industry have teamed up to pay tribute to Jimmy Carter in a brand new documentary.
“Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” explores the former U.S. president’s special relationship with music and musicians.
Carter famously became the first American head of state to embrace rock ‘n’ roll culture, after being elected in 1976. “The Allman Brothers helped put me in the White House by raising money when I didn’t have any money,” explains the 95-year-old, while being interviewed for the documentary.
The film features praise for Carter from global stars like Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Bono, Paul Simon and Garth Brooks.
“With all the odds against him, he still did what he thought was right. That’s not a bad pattern for all of us to follow,” says Nelson in the trailer.
“Human rights, the right to live like a human, that’s something that President Carter tried to make real with his foreign policy,” adds U2 frontman Bono.
“Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” hits theatres and virtual cinemas from Sept. 9, with home release following on Oct. 9.