Attorneys Reveal R. Kelly Was Attacked By Another Inmate In Chicago Prison

R. Kelly is currently incarcerated in a Chicago prison awaiting trial on multiple charges of sex crimes, and his attorneys reveal the R&B singer was attacked by another inmate at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

According to Kelly’s lawyer, Douglas Anton, Kelly, 53, is physically “okay” after the altercation, which apparently had nothing to do with Kelly or his alleged crimes.

“As has been reported, Robert was assaulted at the Chicago MCC. I am advised that he is okay physically and that the other inmate simply flipped because he is ‘incarcerated’ and it has nothing to do with Robert specifically,” Anton tweeted on Thursday.

Another of Kelly’s attorneys, Steve Greenberg, tweeted that he’d “received conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries. We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called. We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured.”

A rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons issued a statement to ET: “For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on an individual inmate’s conditions of confinement or medical status. We have no further comment.”

Back in April, a federal judge denied Kelly’s request to be released due to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses. The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed,” the judge wrote in the decision.

“While I am sympathetic to the defendant’s understandable anxiety about COVID-19, he has not established a compelling reason warranting his release,” the judge added. “At present, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the MCC in Chicago.”

Kelly’s attorneys are still trying to get him out of the facility, with Greenberg also tweeting,

“The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process!”