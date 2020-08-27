Tilda Swinton Is Back In Action In First Look Footage Of Pedro Almodóvar’s Short ‘The Human Voice’

Oscar-winning actress Tilda Swinton appears in Pedro Almodóvar’s upcoming short film, “The Human Voice”, and fans finally have a first look at footage from the flick after a break in filming due to the pandemic.

While the short teaser is dialogue-free, Swinton’s entrance speaks for itself as she walks in sporting a bright red dress. After making her entrance, Swinton sits down, folds her hands and deeply inhales.

The film is based on a one-act play, about a woman’s final phone call with her longtime love who is about to wed a different woman, written by Jean Cocteau in 1928.

RELATED: Venice Film Festival Lineup Adds Short Starring Tilda Swinton And Regina King’s ‘One Night In Miami’

Clip de presentación de La Voz Humana de Pedro Almodóvar. pic.twitter.com/321sAPZMvj — Agustín Almodóvar oficial (@AgustinAlmo) August 27, 2020

Fans have been long awaiting a teaser for the upcoming movie after Almodóvar teased in mid-July that production was back on in Madrid following quarantine.

“Pedro Almodóvar, Tilda Swinton, El Deseo (the brothers’ production company), #LaVozHumana,” he captioned the behind-the-scenes photo. The pic showed some of the safety measures being taken on set, including masks and face shields. “First day of shooting.”

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Reflects On Starring With Shia LaBeouf And Tilda Swinton In ‘Constantine’ 15 Years Later

Pedro Almodóvar,Tilda Swinton, El Deseo , #LaVozHumana . Primer día de rodaje. pic.twitter.com/84ZQVmW9d5 — Agustín Almodóvar oficial (@AgustinAlmo) July 16, 2020

The upcoming short is the filmmaker’s first English-language production and will premiere in Venice in September.